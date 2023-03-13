Marshall Wace LLP Purchases 302,917 Shares of Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE)

Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE – Get Rating) by 1,066.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 331,310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 302,917 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Trinseo were worth $6,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSE. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Trinseo by 3.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,744,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $83,614,000 after purchasing an additional 50,488 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Trinseo by 7.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,493,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,586,000 after purchasing an additional 98,697 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Trinseo by 0.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,403,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,250,000 after purchasing an additional 9,706 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Trinseo by 0.8% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,147,553 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,991,000 after purchasing an additional 9,281 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Trinseo by 5.6% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,111,399 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,361,000 after purchasing an additional 58,453 shares during the period. 90.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Trinseo from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Trinseo from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.80.

Shares of Trinseo stock opened at $21.03 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48. Trinseo PLC has a 12-month low of $17.54 and a 12-month high of $53.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.85.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported ($1.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.61) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $975.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $946.76 million. Trinseo had a negative return on equity of 2.28% and a negative net margin of 8.68%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Trinseo PLC will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Trinseo’s payout ratio is -10.32%.

Trinseo Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of plastics and latex binders. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Latex Binders, Base Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics. The Engineered Materials segment produces rigid thermoplastic compounds and blends products, soft thermoplastic products, and cast and sheet products.

