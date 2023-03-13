Marshall Wace LLP Purchases Shares of 252,100 Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 252,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,382,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Camping World by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 101,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management raised its position in Camping World by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in Camping World in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its position in Camping World by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Camping World by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 49,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Camping World alerts:

Camping World Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of CWH opened at $22.02 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.55 and a 1-year high of $33.99.

Camping World Dividend Announcement

Camping World ( NYSE:CWH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.18). Camping World had a return on equity of 53.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 13th. Camping World’s payout ratio is currently 77.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CWH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Camping World from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Camping World from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Camping World in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Camping World from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.29.

About Camping World

(Get Rating)

Camping World Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of recreational vehicles (RV) and related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Good Sam Services & Plans, and RV & Outdoor Retail. The Good Sam Services & Plans segment consists of programs, plans, and services that are geared towards protecting, insuring, and promoting the RV lifestyle.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Camping World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camping World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.