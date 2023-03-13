Marshall Wace LLP Raises Holdings in Frontier Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FRON)

Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Frontier Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FRON – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 550,114 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,200 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Frontier Acquisition were worth $5,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FRON. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Frontier Acquisition by 604.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 512,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,017,000 after purchasing an additional 440,000 shares in the last quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. grew its stake in Frontier Acquisition by 133.4% in the 3rd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 499,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,948,000 after acquiring an additional 285,435 shares during the period. First Trust Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Frontier Acquisition by 143.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 390,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,872,000 after acquiring an additional 230,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Frontier Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,199,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Frontier Acquisition by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 626,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,131,000 after acquiring an additional 179,966 shares during the period. 62.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FRON stock opened at $10.17 on Monday. Frontier Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.72 and a one year high of $10.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.03.

Frontier Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

