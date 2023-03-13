Marshall Wace LLP Raises Stock Holdings in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU)

Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU – Get Rating) by 114.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 563,121 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300,523 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas were worth $6,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CCU. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas during the first quarter worth about $26,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 12.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 26,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 2,861 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 11.0% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 192,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,873,000 after buying an additional 18,967 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 13.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 461,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,907,000 after buying an additional 54,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 22.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 29,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 5,468 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCU stock opened at $15.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.08. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $9.31 and a fifty-two week high of $16.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.33 and a beta of 0.79.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CCU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Bank of America raised Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, HSBC lowered Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA engages in the production of beverages. It operates through the following segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. The Chile segment sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages which include Heineken, Sol, Coors Tecate beer, Blue Moon beer, Kunstmann, Austral beer; and carbonated soft drinks, nectars and juices, sports and energy drinks, ice tea, and water.

