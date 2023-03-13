Marshall Wace LLP Raises Stock Position in Industrial Tech Acquisitions II, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITAQ)

Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Industrial Tech Acquisitions II, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITAQ – Get Rating) by 90.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 571,143 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 271,147 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Industrial Tech Acquisitions II were worth $5,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp bought a new position in Industrial Tech Acquisitions II in the second quarter worth approximately $109,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP bought a new position in Industrial Tech Acquisitions II in the third quarter worth approximately $200,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Industrial Tech Acquisitions II in the first quarter worth approximately $199,000. First Trust Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Industrial Tech Acquisitions II in the third quarter worth approximately $244,000. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new position in Industrial Tech Acquisitions II in the first quarter worth approximately $497,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Industrial Tech Acquisitions II alerts:

Industrial Tech Acquisitions II Stock Performance

ITAQ opened at $10.35 on Monday. Industrial Tech Acquisitions II, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.89 and a 1-year high of $10.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.14.

Industrial Tech Acquisitions II Profile

Industrial Tech Acquisitions II, Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on targets operating in the technology-focused areas, including software, mobile and IoT applications, digital and energy transformation, cloud, and cyber communications, as well as high bandwidth services, including LTE, remote sensing, and 5G communications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Industrial Tech Acquisitions II, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITAQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Industrial Tech Acquisitions II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industrial Tech Acquisitions II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.