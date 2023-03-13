Marshall Wace LLP Raises Stock Position in Semper Paratus Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:LGST)

Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Semper Paratus Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:LGST – Get Rating) by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 604,898 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Semper Paratus Acquisition were worth $6,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Semper Paratus Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $149,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Semper Paratus Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $250,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Semper Paratus Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $489,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in Semper Paratus Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $497,000. Finally, First Trust Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Semper Paratus Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,015,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LGST opened at $10.60 on Monday. Semper Paratus Acquisition Co. has a 1 year low of $9.94 and a 1 year high of $12.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.33.

Semper Paratus Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the transportation, supply chain, and logistics industries. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

