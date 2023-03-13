Marshall Wace LLP Reduces Stock Position in Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY)

Marshall Wace LLP reduced its holdings in Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 815,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117,576 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Repay were worth $5,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Repay in the 3rd quarter worth $141,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Repay by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 12,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Repay during the 3rd quarter worth about $140,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Repay by 256.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 59,014 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Repay by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 349,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,470,000 after purchasing an additional 25,644 shares during the period. 84.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:RPAY opened at $7.04 on Monday. Repay Holdings Co. has a one year low of $4.36 and a one year high of $15.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $636.35 million, a P/E ratio of 78.22 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.08.

A number of research firms recently commented on RPAY. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Repay in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Repay to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Repay in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Repay from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Repay to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.73.

Repay Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of integrated payment processing solutions to vertical markets that have specific and bespoke transactions. It offers payments, instant funding, active safe, AP automation, clearing and settlement, messaging management, STX mortgage transfer automation, virtual debit cards, and value-added services.

