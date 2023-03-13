Marshall Wace LLP Sells 1,250,075 Shares of Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR)

Marshall Wace LLP lessened its holdings in Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR – Get Rating) by 65.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 658,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,250,075 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Kezar Life Sciences were worth $5,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences during the second quarter worth about $11,735,000. Prosight Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 320.9% during the second quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 1,262,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,442,000 after purchasing an additional 962,691 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 67.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,242,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,271,000 after purchasing an additional 902,588 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 138.8% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,377,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,859,000 after purchasing an additional 800,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 14.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,104,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,343,000 after purchasing an additional 525,139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Morningside Venture Investment sold 5,000 shares of Kezar Life Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.77, for a total value of $33,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,881,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,814,898.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 248,276 shares of company stock valued at $1,708,683 over the last ninety days. 7.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kezar Life Sciences stock opened at $4.64 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.46 and its 200 day moving average is $7.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 31.15 and a quick ratio of 31.15. The firm has a market cap of $317.28 million, a P/E ratio of -4.59 and a beta of 0.25. Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $4.30 and a one year high of $18.55.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Kezar Life Sciences from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd.

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company which engages in the development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat autoimmunity and cancer in South San Francisco and California. Its product pipeline include KZR-616, KZR-261, and KZR-TBD. The company was founded by John Fowler, Christopher J.

