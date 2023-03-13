Marshall Wace LLP Sells 29,855 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Marshall Wace LLP lowered its holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 29,855 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $6,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of WEC. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 848,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $84,682,000 after buying an additional 65,287 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 34,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,461,000 after buying an additional 3,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.05% of the company’s stock.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

WEC Energy Group Stock Performance

NYSE:WEC opened at $87.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $92.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.38. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.82 and a fifty-two week high of $108.39.

WEC Energy Group Increases Dividend

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th were issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. This is a positive change from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on WEC. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of WEC Energy Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group to $103.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.78.

About WEC Energy Group

(Get Rating)

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.