Marshall Wace LLP Sells 6,046 Shares of IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS)

Marshall Wace LLP reduced its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 246,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,046 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in IGM Biosciences were worth $5,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of IGM Biosciences by 27.7% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of IGM Biosciences in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of IGM Biosciences in the third quarter valued at $62,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of IGM Biosciences by 608.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 2,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of IGM Biosciences in the third quarter valued at $81,000. 41.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at IGM Biosciences

In other IGM Biosciences news, CFO Misbah Tahir sold 3,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $76,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other IGM Biosciences news, insider Chris H. Takimoto sold 5,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total transaction of $103,061.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,971.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Misbah Tahir sold 3,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $76,020.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,883 shares of company stock valued at $457,176. 55.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:IGMS opened at $18.06 on Monday. IGM Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.67 and a 1-year high of $35.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $773.51 million, a PE ratio of -3.18 and a beta of -0.15.

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer, infectious diseases, and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

