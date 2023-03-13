Marshall Wace LLP Takes $5.60 Million Position in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 175,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,604,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 124.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 54.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Simply Good Foods during the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Simply Good Foods by 242.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,265 shares during the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SMPL shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Simply Good Foods in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Simply Good Foods from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Simply Good Foods from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Simply Good Foods from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 8th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Simply Good Foods in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

SMPL opened at $35.95 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 29.47 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.69 and a 200-day moving average of $35.63. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 52 week low of $29.21 and a 52 week high of $45.77.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $300.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.94 million. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 10.38%. Equities research analysts predict that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Simply Good Foods Co is a consumer packaged food and beverage company, which engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins and Quest brands.

