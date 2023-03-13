Marshall Wace LLP Takes $6.13 Million Position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 26,478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,129,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 79.2% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Meir Adest sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.57, for a total transaction of $1,582,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 139,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,024,756.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SolarEdge Technologies Price Performance

Shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock opened at $304.32 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $308.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $284.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $190.15 and a 12 month high of $375.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.09 billion, a PE ratio of 184.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.43.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $1.28. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 3.02%. The business had revenue of $890.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.06 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. SolarEdge Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SEDG shares. Cowen increased their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $309.00 to $360.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $387.00 to $385.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $260.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $325.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $367.65.

About SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

