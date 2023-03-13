Marshall Wace LLP Takes Position in Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,117,124 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $6,301,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BSBR. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Banco Santander (Brasil) in the second quarter worth $145,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Banco Santander (Brasil) in the third quarter worth $451,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in Banco Santander (Brasil) in the third quarter worth $235,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 234.7% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 13,713 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 9,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its position in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 22.9% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 12,375 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,308 shares in the last quarter. 14.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BSBR. Barclays lowered shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $5.00.

Banco Santander (Brasil) stock opened at $5.12 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $19.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.57. Banco Santander has a twelve month low of $4.80 and a twelve month high of $7.97.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 30th will be paid a $0.0881 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 27th. This is an increase from Banco Santander (Brasil)’s previous — dividend of $0.04. This represents a yield of 7.4%. Banco Santander (Brasil)’s payout ratio is currently 65.00%.

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through Commercial Bank and Global Wholesale Banking segments. The Commercial Bank segment focuses on loans, cards, mortgages, consumer financing, payroll, agribusiness, micro credit, and corporate and private banking services.

