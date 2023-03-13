Marshall Wace LLP Takes Position in Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 845,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,764,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Sotera Health by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,252,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,429,000 after purchasing an additional 439,762 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in Sotera Health by 243.2% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,109,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,997,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203,400 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Sotera Health by 75.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,518,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,900 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Sotera Health by 3,594.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,378,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Sotera Health by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 907,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,193,000 after purchasing an additional 25,752 shares during the last quarter. 87.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sotera Health Stock Performance

SHC stock opened at $16.44 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.67. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 2.09. Sotera Health has a 1-year low of $5.78 and a 1-year high of $24.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Sotera Health

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SHC. Barclays raised Sotera Health from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Sotera Health from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Sotera Health from $8.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sotera Health from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Sotera Health from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.83.

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

