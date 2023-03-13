Marshall Wace LLP Trims Holdings in Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI)

Marshall Wace LLP trimmed its position in Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI – Get Rating) by 52.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 566,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 627,923 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Radius Global Infrastructure were worth $5,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Radius Global Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Radius Global Infrastructure by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Radius Global Infrastructure by 222.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 6,658 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Radius Global Infrastructure during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in Radius Global Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $119,000. 94.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RADI shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Radius Global Infrastructure from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Raymond James lowered shares of Radius Global Infrastructure from a “strong-buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Radius Global Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in a report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.33.

RADI stock opened at $14.49 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.85. Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.97 and a fifty-two week high of $16.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -13.05 and a beta of 1.65.

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and rental of telecom real property interests and contractual rights. The company leases wireless towers or antennae, and other communications infrastructure. As of December 31, 2021, it had interests in 8,506 leases situated on 8,186 communications sites located in the United States and 19 other countries.

