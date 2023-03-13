Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,018 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,054 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Masimo were worth $1,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in Masimo by 154.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 3,912 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 2,372 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Masimo during the 3rd quarter worth $525,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Masimo by 243.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 71,364 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,074,000 after purchasing an additional 50,566 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Masimo by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,439,993 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $203,269,000 after purchasing an additional 89,000 shares during the period. Finally, Allstate Corp lifted its stake in shares of Masimo by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 4,286 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MASI opened at $172.87 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Masimo Co. has a twelve month low of $108.89 and a twelve month high of $184.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.49 and a beta of 0.86.

Masimo ( NASDAQ:MASI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.15. Masimo had a return on equity of 18.84% and a net margin of 7.06%. The company had revenue of $617.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.49 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 88.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Masimo Co. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Masimo from $173.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Raymond James increased their price target on Masimo from $187.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Masimo from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. BTIG Research increased their price target on Masimo from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Masimo from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.00.

In related news, CEO Joe E. Kiani acquired 7,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $144.79 per share, with a total value of $1,019,321.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,778,778.22. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets noninvasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

