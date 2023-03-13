Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) Shares Sold by Putnam Investments LLC

Putnam Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 26,616 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 926 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Matson were worth $1,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Matson during the third quarter worth $277,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matson in the third quarter valued at $524,000. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in Matson during the 3rd quarter worth about $270,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in Matson during the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Matson by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 246,224 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $15,148,000 after acquiring an additional 50,893 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Matson news, VP Kevin L. Stuck sold 2,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.48, for a total transaction of $186,244.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $308,248.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Matson Price Performance

Several research firms recently issued reports on MATX. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Matson from $79.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Wolfe Research raised Matson from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on Matson from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Shares of NYSE MATX opened at $61.96 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Matson, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.06 and a 1-year high of $125.34. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.18.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The shipping company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.13. Matson had a return on equity of 49.26% and a net margin of 24.50%. The company had revenue of $801.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $9.39 EPS. Matson’s revenue was down 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Matson, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Matson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Matson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.64%.

Matson Company Profile

Matson, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of logistics and transportation services. It operates through the Ocean Transportation and Logistics segments. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation, container stevedoring, refrigerated cargo services, inland transportation, and other terminal services.

Featured Articles

