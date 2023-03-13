MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) Shares Purchased by Putnam Investments LLC

Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) by 28.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 55,689 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 12,238 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in MaxLinear were worth $1,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of MaxLinear in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 1,068.9% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of MaxLinear in the second quarter valued at about $90,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of MaxLinear in the second quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MaxLinear in the first quarter valued at about $260,000. 90.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MaxLinear alerts:

MaxLinear Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MXL opened at $33.07 on Monday. MaxLinear, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.27 and a twelve month high of $63.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at MaxLinear

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other MaxLinear news, insider James Lougheed sold 115,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.74, for a total value of $4,723,558.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,741.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other MaxLinear news, insider James Lougheed sold 115,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.74, for a total transaction of $4,723,558.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $159,741.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Michael Bollesen sold 5,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.93, for a total transaction of $224,120.01. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 81,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,171,782.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 8.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of MaxLinear in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Benchmark cut their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.22.

MaxLinear Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of communications systems-on-chip, or SoC, solutions used in broadband, mobile and wireline infrastructure, data center, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MaxLinear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxLinear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.