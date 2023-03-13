MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) Shares Sold by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,654 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 69.7% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 44,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 18,318 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in MDU Resources Group by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 16,948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,751 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in MDU Resources Group by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 61,469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 10,518 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in MDU Resources Group by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in MDU Resources Group by 99.5% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,410,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $119,038,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199,575 shares in the last quarter. 70.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MDU Resources Group Stock Performance

NYSE MDU opened at $29.85 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.04. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.92 and a 1-year high of $32.53.

MDU Resources Group Announces Dividend

MDU Resources Group ( NYSE:MDU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 5.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a $0.2225 dividend. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. MDU Resources Group’s payout ratio is presently 49.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded MDU Resources Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th.

MDU Resources Group Company Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural resource products and related services to energy and transportation infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, Construction Services, and Other.

