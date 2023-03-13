Miller Investment Management LP Acquires 62,091 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Miller Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,884.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 65,386 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,091 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.3% of Miller Investment Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Miller Investment Management LP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $16,688,000. Markel Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 17.0% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 15,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. United Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.9% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,654,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 23.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 323,918 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $900,929,000 after purchasing an additional 61,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 20.4% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 9,279 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. 34.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on GOOGL shares. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Alphabet from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. New Street Research started coverage on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Alphabet from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.32.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Alphabet Stock Down 1.8 %

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O'toole sold 637 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total transaction of $57,425.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,442 shares in the company, valued at $2,293,596.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total transaction of $33,911.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,300 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,008,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 36,745 shares of company stock worth $3,424,078 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.44% of the company's stock.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $90.63 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $94.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.34. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.34 and a fifty-two week high of $143.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 trillion, a PE ratio of 19.91, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.09.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. The business had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Featured Stories

