MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO) Shares Purchased by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO – Get Rating) by 627.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,025,783 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 884,863 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in MINISO Group were worth $5,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNSO. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in MINISO Group by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,950,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,010,000 after purchasing an additional 750,000 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of MINISO Group by 221.9% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,000,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,492,000 after acquiring an additional 689,557 shares in the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion grew its stake in shares of MINISO Group by 11.7% in the second quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 4,790,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,600,000 after acquiring an additional 502,617 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of MINISO Group by 240.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 591,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,247,000 after acquiring an additional 417,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Indus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of MINISO Group in the second quarter worth $3,113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.48% of the company’s stock.

MINISO Group Stock Performance

Shares of MNSO stock opened at $18.44 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.39. The company has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.88, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.33. MINISO Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $4.45 and a 12 month high of $19.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MINISO Group Profile

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of MINISO Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of MINISO Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th.

(Get Rating)

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle and pop toy products in the People's Republic of China and other countries in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names; and blind boxes, toy bricks, model figures, model kits, collectible dolls, Ichiban Kuji, sculptures, and other popular toys under the TOP TOY brand.

