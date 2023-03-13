Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Shares Sold by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Rating) by 70.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,412 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 85,746 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Modine Manufacturing were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Modine Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing during the third quarter worth about $1,770,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 16.6% in the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 4,028,253 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $52,126,000 after acquiring an additional 573,397 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 238,226 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,082,000 after purchasing an additional 16,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Modine Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $155,000. 89.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Modine Manufacturing Trading Down 3.9 %

Shares of NYSE:MOD opened at $23.97 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.53. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.28. Modine Manufacturing has a fifty-two week low of $7.67 and a fifty-two week high of $26.90.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Modine Manufacturing ( NYSE:MOD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. Modine Manufacturing had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The firm had revenue of $560.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. Modine Manufacturing’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Modine Manufacturing will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MOD. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I assumed coverage on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised Modine Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. CJS Securities started coverage on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Modine Manufacturing from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Modine Manufacturing news, CFO Michael B. Lucareli sold 13,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.08, for a total value of $335,545.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 293,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,355,637.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Modine Manufacturing

Modine Manufacturing Co engages in provision of thermal management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Heavy-Duty Equipment(HDE), Automotive, Commercial and Industrial Solutions (CIS), and Building HVAC Systems (BHVAC). The HDE segment provides powertrain and engine cooling products, including, but not limited to, radiators, charge air coolers, condensers, oil coolers, EGR coolers, fuel coolers, electronics cooling packages, and battery thermal management systems to OEMs in the commercial vehicle, off-highway, and automotive and light vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and Asia.

