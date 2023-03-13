Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Shares Acquired by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 253,837 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,007 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Moelis & Company were worth $8,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Moelis & Company by 3.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,645,142 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $311,989,000 after purchasing an additional 225,659 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,135,784 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $241,443,000 after buying an additional 757,607 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,551,219 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $187,688,000 after buying an additional 43,345 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Moelis & Company by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,518,106 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $99,089,000 after acquiring an additional 163,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Moelis & Company by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,319,262 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $51,913,000 after acquiring an additional 15,403 shares in the last quarter. 90.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on MC. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Moelis & Company from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Moelis & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $38.86.

Insider Activity at Moelis & Company

Moelis & Company Stock Down 3.5 %

In related news, insider Christopher Callesano sold 1,155 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.92, for a total value of $54,192.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey Raich sold 36,592 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.06, for a total value of $1,539,059.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,710 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,880,502.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 370,067 shares of company stock worth $16,395,758. 7.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MC opened at $39.06 on Monday. Moelis & Company has a 52-week low of $33.12 and a 52-week high of $50.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 1.46.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.04). Moelis & Company had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 37.77%. The company had revenue of $207.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Moelis & Company will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Moelis & Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.14%. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.63%.

Moelis & Company Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

Featured Stories

