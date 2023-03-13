MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Holdings Decreased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its position in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 904 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $2,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDB. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of MongoDB during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,361,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in MongoDB by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in MongoDB by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in MongoDB by 8.5% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its stake in MongoDB by 2.4% in the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 9,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MDB shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on MongoDB from $325.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of MongoDB in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on MongoDB in a research note on Friday, February 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $282.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on MongoDB from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.87.

In other MongoDB news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 39,382 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.96, for a total transaction of $7,874,824.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 190,264 shares in the company, valued at $38,045,189.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other MongoDB news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 39,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.96, for a total transaction of $7,874,824.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 190,264 shares in the company, valued at $38,045,189.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 14,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.36, for a total value of $2,809,979.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,227,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,804,909.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 112,169 shares of company stock valued at $22,836,007. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MDB opened at $194.08 on Monday. MongoDB, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.15 and a fifty-two week high of $471.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $207.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.66. The firm has a market cap of $13.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.51 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 4.10.

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general-purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

