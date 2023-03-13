MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Price Target Cut to $250.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Credit Suisse Group from $305.00 to $250.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

MDB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on MongoDB from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on MongoDB from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on MongoDB from $205.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on MongoDB in a research report on Friday, February 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $282.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $253.87.

NASDAQ:MDB opened at $194.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $207.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $201.66. MongoDB has a 52 week low of $135.15 and a 52 week high of $471.96. The company has a market capitalization of $13.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.51 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a current ratio of 4.10.

In related news, CTO Mark Porter sold 635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.72, for a total value of $119,202.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 27,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,176,754.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other MongoDB news, CTO Mark Porter sold 635 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.72, for a total transaction of $119,202.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 27,577 shares in the company, valued at $5,176,754.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 2,060 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.31, for a total value of $410,578.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,599,471.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 112,169 shares of company stock valued at $22,836,007 over the last ninety days. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in MongoDB by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the fourth quarter valued at $342,000. National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of MongoDB by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 114,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,593,000 after buying an additional 22,516 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of MongoDB by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of MongoDB by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 35,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,897,000 after buying an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. 84.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general-purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

