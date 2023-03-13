Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) Shares Sold by Putnam Investments LLC

Putnam Investments LLC lowered its position in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 50,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 914 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Mr. Cooper Group were worth $2,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 55.1% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 843.4% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 430.9% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management raised its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 51.4% in the second quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 4,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the third quarter worth about $193,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Mr. Cooper Group

In related news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.11, for a total transaction of $947,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 673,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,375,765.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 63,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,771,370. Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Mr. Cooper Group Stock Down 4.1 %

A number of research analysts have weighed in on COOP shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.60.

COOP opened at $41.80 on Monday. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.81 and a twelve month high of $49.00. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.28.

Mr. Cooper Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Mr. Cooper Group, Inc engages in the provision of residential loan services. It operated through the following segments: Servicing, and Originations. The Servicing segment consists of collecting loan payments, remitting principal and interest payments to investors, managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance, performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and otherwise administering mortgage loan servicing portfolio.

Featured Articles

