Needham & Company LLC Boosts MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Price Target to $250.00

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on MongoDB from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on MongoDB from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on MongoDB from $400.00 to $305.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on MongoDB from $300.00 to $295.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on MongoDB from $240.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $253.87.

MDB stock opened at $194.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 4.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.51 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $207.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.66. MongoDB has a 1 year low of $135.15 and a 1 year high of $471.96.

In other MongoDB news, CTO Mark Porter sold 635 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.72, for a total value of $119,202.20. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 27,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,176,754.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CTO Mark Porter sold 635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.72, for a total value of $119,202.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 27,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,176,754.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.31, for a total value of $65,373.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 33,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,742,457.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 112,169 shares of company stock worth $22,836,007. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in MongoDB by 3.5% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in MongoDB by 7.0% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in MongoDB by 12.2% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 289,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,138,000 after purchasing an additional 31,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in MongoDB by 198.1% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 69,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,962,000 after purchasing an additional 45,994 shares during the last quarter. 84.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general-purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

