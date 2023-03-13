Needham & Company LLC Raises Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) Price Target to $25.00

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Needham & Company LLC from $19.00 to $25.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Vertex from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $13.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Vertex from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Vertex from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Vertex from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Vertex from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.11.

Shares of NASDAQ VERX opened at $17.88 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.29 and its 200-day moving average is $14.96. Vertex has a twelve month low of $9.44 and a twelve month high of $19.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

In other news, major shareholder Jeffery Westphal sold 44,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.82, for a total transaction of $702,265.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,005,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,468,734.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CEO David Destefano sold 9,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.14, for a total transaction of $146,696.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,320,032.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Jeffery Westphal sold 44,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.82, for a total transaction of $702,265.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,005,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,468,734.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 270,960 shares of company stock worth $4,528,253 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 46.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Vertex in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vertex in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Vertex in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,088,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Vertex by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Vertex in the 4th quarter valued at about $590,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.53% of the company’s stock.

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

