Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,352 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $9,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nexstar Media Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

Nexstar Media Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NXST opened at $165.70 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.51. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.01 and a twelve month high of $217.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $190.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $182.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47.

Nexstar Media Group Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. This is a positive change from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.36%.

Several research firms have issued reports on NXST. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nexstar Media Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.00.

Insider Transactions at Nexstar Media Group

In related news, Director Charles Thomas Mcmillen sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.05, for a total value of $170,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $850,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Charles Thomas Mcmillen sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.05, for a total transaction of $170,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $850,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas Carter sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.92, for a total transaction of $256,088.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 80,052 shares in the company, valued at $14,643,111.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,900 shares of company stock worth $865,763 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

About Nexstar Media Group

(Get Rating)

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.