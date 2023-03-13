Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Position Trimmed by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP lessened its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,272 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Novartis were worth $405,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 146.7% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 327.7% in the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on NVS. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Novartis from CHF 82 to CHF 84 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Novartis from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.63.

Novartis Stock Performance

Novartis Increases Dividend

Shares of NVS opened at $80.67 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $88.05 and its 200-day moving average is $84.77. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $74.09 and a 12 month high of $94.26. The firm has a market cap of $178.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $3.4694 per share. This is a positive change from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio is 71.29%.

About Novartis

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

