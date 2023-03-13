NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,066,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,732 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.13% of NV5 Global worth $255,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in NV5 Global by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 690,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $80,589,000 after acquiring an additional 40,048 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in NV5 Global by 0.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 463,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,440,000 after buying an additional 3,452 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of NV5 Global by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 421,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,124,000 after acquiring an additional 14,487 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in NV5 Global by 26.1% during the third quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 349,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,236,000 after purchasing an additional 72,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC increased its stake in NV5 Global by 0.6% in the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 259,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares during the last quarter. 65.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Dickerson Wright sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.25, for a total value of $1,282,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 476,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,076,369.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NV5 Global stock opened at $101.19 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.55. NV5 Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.51 and a 12 month high of $154.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.94, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NVEE shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NV5 Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on NV5 Global from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th.

NV5 Global, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical consulting and certification solutions for public and private sector. It operates through the Infrastructure (INF), and Building, Technology, and Sciences (BTS) segment. The INF segment covers engineering, civil program management, and construction quality assurance practices.

