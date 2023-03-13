Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Position Cut by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc reduced its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) by 32.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,112 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 146,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,574,000 after purchasing an additional 29,913 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 542.3% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 46,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after purchasing an additional 39,204 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 10,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,518,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,961,000 after purchasing an additional 437,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 16,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 5,603 shares in the last quarter.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.67.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Down 3.4 %

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Profile

Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock opened at $53.68 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 35.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.81. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.67 and a 12 month high of $72.27.

(Get Rating)

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.