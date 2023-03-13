OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Shares Sold by Putnam Investments LLC

Putnam Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 78,395 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in OneMain were worth $2,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OMF. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in OneMain in the 3rd quarter valued at about $283,000. Donoghue Forlines LLC lifted its stake in OneMain by 12.3% during the third quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 13,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in OneMain by 53.0% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 285,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,661,000 after buying an additional 98,800 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in OneMain during the second quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its stake in OneMain by 106.1% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 33,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 17,146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

OMF has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on OneMain from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. JMP Securities upped their target price on OneMain from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Stephens upped their target price on OneMain from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on OneMain from $84.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on OneMain from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.69.

NYSE:OMF opened at $38.24 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.72. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.77 and a twelve month high of $50.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.34.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. OneMain had a return on equity of 29.99% and a net margin of 19.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.38 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This is an increase from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.46%. OneMain’s payout ratio is 56.82%.

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting, and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the Consumer and Insurance segment. The Consumer and Insurance segment offers services to secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit, and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

