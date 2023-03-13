Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. Reduces Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,200 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 261 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 1.1% of Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Apple by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $221,753,959,000 after acquiring an additional 8,734,393 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Apple by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 237,910,783 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $32,527,162,000 after buying an additional 4,831,418 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Apple by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 123,534,393 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $16,889,649,000 after buying an additional 9,411,018 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 80,739,774 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $14,097,970,000 after buying an additional 1,155,915 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 80,467,043 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $11,001,469,000 after buying an additional 8,716,964 shares during the period. 57.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple Price Performance

AAPL opened at $148.50 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $144.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.54. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.17 and a 12-month high of $179.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.30.

Apple Increases Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.05). Apple had a return on equity of 163.45% and a net margin of 24.56%. The firm had revenue of $117.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. Apple’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AAPL. Raymond James reduced their target price on Apple from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. BNP Paribas downgraded Apple from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wedbush upped their target price on Apple from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Apple from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, UBS Group set a $180.00 price target on Apple in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.24.

Apple Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.