Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. Acquires 257,243 Shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Corp. (NASDAQ:XPDBW)

Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. raised its holdings in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Corp. (NASDAQ:XPDBW – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,526,357 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 257,243 shares during the period. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P.’s holdings in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Yaupon Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II during the second quarter valued at about $754,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II in the first quarter worth approximately $2,446,000. Finally, Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Get Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II alerts:

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Stock Down 0.1 %

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II stock opened at $0.13 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.10 and its 200 day moving average is $0.10. Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Corp. has a one year low of $0.04 and a one year high of $0.51.

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Company Profile

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Corp. intends to focus on identifying a prospective target business in North America within the renewable and transition energy sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPDBW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Corp. (NASDAQ:XPDBW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.