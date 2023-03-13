Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. Acquires New Shares in Phoenix Biotech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PBAX)

Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Phoenix Biotech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PBAX – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 33,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in Phoenix Biotech Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $103,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Phoenix Biotech Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $106,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Phoenix Biotech Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $253,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Phoenix Biotech Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $264,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in Phoenix Biotech Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $276,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.93% of the company’s stock.

Phoenix Biotech Acquisition Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of PBAX opened at $10.68 on Monday. Phoenix Biotech Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.96 and a 12 month high of $10.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.28.

Phoenix Biotech Acquisition Profile

Phoenix Biotech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It engages in identifying and acquiring a business that focuses on the healthcare or healthcare related industries in the United States and Europe.

