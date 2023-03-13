Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. Acquires Shares of 52,242 Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:ACAB)

Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new position in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:ACAB – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 52,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. raised its position in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 1,498,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,017,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II by 98.0% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 990,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,919,000 after acquiring an additional 490,002 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II by 55.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 820,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,186,000 after acquiring an additional 293,600 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter worth about $7,441,000. Finally, Starboard Value LP bought a new stake in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,441,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.67% of the company’s stock.

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II Trading Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ ACAB opened at $10.35 on Monday. Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II has a 12 month low of $9.87 and a 12 month high of $10.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.14.

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II Profile

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in mobility sector. Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp.

