Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. Buys New Shares in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the third quarter valued at about $2,332,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in Molina Healthcare by 8.9% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 261,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,219,000 after buying an additional 21,321 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its position in Molina Healthcare by 19.5% during the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 51,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,947,000 after buying an additional 8,375 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in Molina Healthcare by 3.9% during the third quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Molina Healthcare by 15.5% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 48,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,085,000 after buying an additional 6,546 shares during the period. 94.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MOH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $360.00 to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $375.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $388.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Molina Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $358.64.

Molina Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MOH opened at $261.35 on Monday. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $249.78 and a fifty-two week high of $374.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $295.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $323.56. The company has a market capitalization of $15.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.06 by $0.04. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 36.05%. The business had revenue of $8.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 19.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Molina Healthcare

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Daniel Cooperman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.77, for a total transaction of $1,383,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,368,350.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company was founded by C. David Molina in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, CA.

Featured Stories

