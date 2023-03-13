Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. Buys Shares of 23,870 Ahren Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AHRN)

Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Ahren Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AHRN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 23,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centiva Capital LP increased its position in shares of Ahren Acquisition by 9.9% in the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 106,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 9,597 shares in the last quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ahren Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $151,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ahren Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $168,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Ahren Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $396,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ahren Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $706,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.71% of the company’s stock.

Ahren Acquisition Price Performance

Ahren Acquisition stock opened at $10.38 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.19. Ahren Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.86 and a fifty-two week high of $10.39.

About Ahren Acquisition

Ahren Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and complete a business combination with a company fueled by deep technology and/or deep science.

