Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. Buys Shares of 28,913 CF Acquisition Corp. VII (NASDAQ:CFFS)

Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VII (NASDAQ:CFFS – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 28,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Beryl Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VII by 0.9% in the third quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 1,866,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,665,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Shaolin Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VII by 83.1% in the third quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 507,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,072,000 after purchasing an additional 230,200 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VII by 1.2% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 388,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,880,000 after purchasing an additional 4,575 shares during the period. Aristeia Capital LLC raised its position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VII by 2.3% in the third quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 680,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,800,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VII in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,695,000. 68.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CFFS opened at $10.30 on Monday. CF Acquisition Corp. VII has a 12 month low of $9.83 and a 12 month high of $10.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.23 and its 200-day moving average is $10.09.

CF Acquisition Corp. VII does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on potential target companies in the financial services, healthcare, real estate services, technology, and software industries.

