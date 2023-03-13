Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. Cuts Stake in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. reduced its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 67,416 shares during the period. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P.’s holdings in Physicians Realty Trust were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 527.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,889,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,878,000 after purchasing an additional 3,269,484 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 5,547.8% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,323,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,282,796 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,341,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $201,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591,038 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,204,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $582,412,000 after purchasing an additional 921,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $12,693,000. 91.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Physicians Realty Trust alerts:

Insider Transactions at Physicians Realty Trust

In other news, Director Tommy G. Thompson bought 17,760 shares of Physicians Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.16 per share, for a total transaction of $269,241.60. Following the purchase, the director now owns 19,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $288,949.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Physicians Realty Trust Stock Down 2.4 %

DOC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.86.

Shares of NYSE:DOC opened at $14.39 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Physicians Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $13.42 and a 1-year high of $18.83.

Physicians Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 3rd. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 200.00%.

Physicians Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings, outpatient treatment facilities, acute and post-acute care hospitals, as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Physicians Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Physicians Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.