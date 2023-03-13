Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. Invests $321,000 in WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW)

Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new stake in WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 26,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WOW. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in WideOpenWest by 328.1% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,282,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,367,000 after purchasing an additional 982,931 shares during the last quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in WideOpenWest in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,390,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC increased its holdings in WideOpenWest by 330.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 1,203,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,769,000 after purchasing an additional 923,724 shares during the last quarter. TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WideOpenWest in the second quarter worth $12,564,000. Finally, Natixis acquired a new position in shares of WideOpenWest in the second quarter worth $11,863,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WOW opened at $9.65 on Monday. WideOpenWest, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.57 and a 1-year high of $22.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.21.

WideOpenWest ( NYSE:WOW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.23). WideOpenWest had a negative net margin of 0.35% and a negative return on equity of 0.43%. The company had revenue of $180.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. WideOpenWest’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that WideOpenWest, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of WideOpenWest from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of WideOpenWest to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

WideOpenWest, Inc engages in the provision broadband services. It offers high-speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business customers. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

