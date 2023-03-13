Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. Makes New $236,000 Investment in Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK)

Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 10,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 16.9% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 27,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 3,930 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 5.1% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 381,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,099,000 after purchasing an additional 18,603 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 3.5% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 713,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,581,000 after purchasing an additional 24,153 shares during the period. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC bought a new position in shares of Hostess Brands in the third quarter worth $929,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. increased its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 63.0% in the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the period.

Hostess Brands Stock Performance

Shares of TWNK stock opened at $24.13 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.17. Hostess Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.00 and a 12 month high of $29.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hostess Brands ( NASDAQ:TWNK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. The company had revenue of $339.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.29 million. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 12.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Hostess Brands, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TWNK. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Hostess Brands from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley cut Hostess Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th.

Hostess Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hostess Brands, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing baked goods. It operates through Snacking segment, which consists of sweet baked goods, cookies, bread and buns, and frozen retail products that are sold under the Hostess �, Dolly Madison �, Cloverhill �, Big Texas �, and Voortman � brands.

Further Reading

