Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. Makes New $457,000 Investment in Spree Acquisition Corp. 1 Limited (NYSE:SHAP)

Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new stake in Spree Acquisition Corp. 1 Limited (NYSE:SHAP – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 45,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,000.

Separately, Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Spree Acquisition Corp. 1 by 73.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 20,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 8,681 shares during the period. 68.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spree Acquisition Corp. 1 stock opened at $10.42 on Monday. Spree Acquisition Corp. 1 Limited has a twelve month low of $9.91 and a twelve month high of $10.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.19.

Spree Acquisition Corp. 1 Company Profile

Spree Acquisition Corp. 1 Limited does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on technology-based mobility businesses.

