Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. Makes New Investment in Mobiv Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:MOBVU)

Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new position in Mobiv Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:MOBVU – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 24,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Mobiv Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $3,036,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Mobiv Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $4,341,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mobiv Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $354,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Mobiv Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $3,171,000. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Mobiv Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $4,595,000.

Get Mobiv Acquisition alerts:

Mobiv Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ MOBVU opened at $10.40 on Monday. Mobiv Acquisition Corp has a one year low of $10.01 and a one year high of $10.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.21.

Mobiv Acquisition Profile

Mobiv Acquisition Corp is a blank check company. It intends to focus on businesses in the electric vehicles and urban mobility industries in Asia and Europe. The company was founded in 2022 and is based in Newark, Delaware.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOBVU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mobiv Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:MOBVU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mobiv Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobiv Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.