Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. Purchases Shares of 5,412 Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN)

Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Denbury by 5.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,530,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,743,000 after acquiring an additional 308,968 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Denbury by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,401,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,227,000 after acquiring an additional 65,352 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Denbury by 58.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,908,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,471,000 after buying an additional 1,075,960 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Denbury by 23.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,306,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,259,000 after buying an additional 440,841 shares during the period. Finally, Discovery Capital Management LLC CT lifted its stake in shares of Denbury by 2.4% in the second quarter. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,532,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,946,000 after buying an additional 36,100 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DEN has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Denbury in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Denbury in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of Denbury from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Denbury from $81.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.43.

Denbury Stock Performance

NYSE:DEN opened at $81.33 on Monday. Denbury Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.59 and a 12-month high of $104.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 2.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.62.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $381.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.50 million. Denbury had a return on equity of 27.32% and a net margin of 28.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Denbury Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Denbury Profile

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

