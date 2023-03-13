Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. Sells 358,595 Shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZU)

Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. lessened its stake in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZU – Get Rating) by 93.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 358,595 shares during the period. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P.’s holdings in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANZU. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I by 138.6% during the 3rd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 30,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 17,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Institutional investors own 69.40% of the company’s stock.

Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I Stock Up 0.1 %

ANZU stock opened at $9.94 on Monday. Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I has a twelve month low of $9.73 and a twelve month high of $10.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.04 and a 200 day moving average of $9.95.

Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I Profile

Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of industrial applications.

