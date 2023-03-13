Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) Shares Acquired by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 143,942 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,174 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Patrick Industries were worth $6,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Patrick Industries by 908.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 384,664 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,941,000 after buying an additional 346,513 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Patrick Industries by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,691,563 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $222,602,000 after buying an additional 201,274 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Patrick Industries by 80.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 232,104 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,176,000 after buying an additional 103,236 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Patrick Industries by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,627,903 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $98,163,000 after buying an additional 97,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Patrick Industries by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,087,957 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,697,000 after buying an additional 95,948 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Patrick Industries

In other news, Director Todd M. Cleveland sold 10,000 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total transaction of $746,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 127,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,546,371.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Todd M. Cleveland sold 10,000 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total transaction of $746,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 127,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,546,371.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Todd M. Cleveland sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total transaction of $474,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 140,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,558,332.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,589,710 in the last 90 days. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Patrick Industries Trading Down 2.7 %

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PATK. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Patrick Industries from $80.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Patrick Industries in a report on Friday, February 10th. TheStreet raised Patrick Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Patrick Industries from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.33.

NASDAQ:PATK opened at $69.34 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 5.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.75 and a 52-week high of $77.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.00.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The construction company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $952.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $935.39 million. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 38.26% and a net margin of 6.72%. The business’s revenue was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Patrick Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.39%.

Patrick Industries Company Profile

Patrick Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of components products and distribution of building products for industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing and Distribution. The Manufacturing segment includes laminated products what are utilized to produce furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, cabinet products, cabinet doors, fiberglass bat fixtures, hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, quartz countertop fabrication, RV painting, fabricated aluminum products, fiberglass and plastic components, softwoods lumber, custom cabinetry, polymer-based flooring, electrical systems components, and other products.

Further Reading

