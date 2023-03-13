Penserra Capital Management LLC Sells 278,505 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Penserra Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 48.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 295,530 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 278,505 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 1.2% of Penserra Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $40,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. PFS Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 224,410 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $31,014,000 after purchasing an additional 3,612 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,719,572 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $237,645,000 after purchasing an additional 23,763 shares during the last quarter. United Bank boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 46,853 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,475,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 103,317 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $14,278,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tlwm boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tlwm now owns 14,927 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125 shares during the last quarter. 57.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AAPL opened at $148.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.21, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $144.02 and a 200 day moving average of $145.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.94. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.17 and a fifty-two week high of $179.61.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $117.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.67 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 163.45%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.62%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AAPL shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $125.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group set a $180.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.24.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

