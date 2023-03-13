Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) Shares Sold by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,075 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after selling 1,570 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Perficient were worth $850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Perficient by 6.8% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,778 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Perficient by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,627 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Lindenwold Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Perficient by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 3,954 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in Perficient by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,190 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Perficient by 13.6% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,608 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.
Perficient Stock Down 4.7 %
Shares of Perficient stock opened at $67.86 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Perficient, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.78 and a twelve month high of $116.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.53.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Perficient news, COO Thomas J. Hogan sold 9,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.23, for a total value of $715,077.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 133,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,668,129.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Perficient Company Profile
Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting, data and intelligence, platforms and technology, customer experience and digital marketing, innovation, and product development, and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Perficient (PRFT)
- What the SVB Financial Collapse Means for U.S. Banks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/6 – 3/10
- 2 Offshore Drilling Stocks Set to Extract Big Profits
- Three Staples Stocks With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Investors Trust Consumers to Lift American Outdoor Brands?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Perficient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perficient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.