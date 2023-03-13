Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) Shares Sold by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,075 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after selling 1,570 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Perficient were worth $850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Perficient by 6.8% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,778 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Perficient by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,627 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Lindenwold Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Perficient by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 3,954 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in Perficient by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,190 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Perficient by 13.6% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,608 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Perficient Stock Down 4.7 %

Shares of Perficient stock opened at $67.86 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Perficient, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.78 and a twelve month high of $116.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.53.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Buying and Selling

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Perficient from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Maxim Group reduced their price target on shares of Perficient from $107.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on Perficient from $81.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Perficient from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, National Alliance Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Perficient in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.00.

In other Perficient news, COO Thomas J. Hogan sold 9,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.23, for a total value of $715,077.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 133,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,668,129.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Perficient Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting, data and intelligence, platforms and technology, customer experience and digital marketing, innovation, and product development, and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

Featured Stories

